Cooch Behar: One dead, 2 injured in clash between 2 neighbours

A clash between two neighbours in Natabari Village resulted in the death of Tapan Das (33), with two others sustaining injuries on Wednesday. The police arrested four individuals in connection with the case.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) has called for a 12-hour bandh on Thursday in protest of the incident. According to police sources, the dispute between the families of Akhil Das and Tapan Das erupted over the cutting of a bamboo grove. Allegedly, Akhil and his family members attacked Tapan with sharp weapons. Tapan was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two other injured individuals are receiving treatment at Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital. The police have arrested four persons, including Akhil Das.

TMC state vice-president Rabindranath Ghosh, accompanied by district TMC president Abhijit De Bhowmik, visited the hospital following the incident.

“This incident reflects the BJP’s creation of an atmosphere of terror in the region. Our party worker, Tapan Das, was attacked and killed by BJP worker Akhil Das, who reportedly brought BJP supporters from outside. The BJP has initiated a dangerous trend of political violence. The police have arrested the accused in the incident and we demand the strictest punishment for them,” stated Ghosh. Denying the allegations, Biraj Bose, BJP’s district general secretary, stated: “While every death is tragic, TMC’s attempt to politicise a neighbourly dispute indicates a plan to destabilise the area.