Cooch Behar: ‘Notices to be sent to 145 illegally-occupied stalls’

Cooch Behar: Approximately 145 stalls in markets under the Cooch Behar Municipality have been illegally occupied by traders, prompting swift action from municipal authorities. Cooch Behar Municipality chairman Rabindranath Ghosh raised concerns over this issue.



During a Press conference held last Saturday, the business association accused the municipality of unlawfully collecting excessive taxes under the current municipal administration. They issued a memorandum, threatening to close down the markets and go on strike if their demands were not addressed within seven days.

In response, Rabindranath Ghosh held a counter Press conference on Monday, levelling various allegations against the businessmen. He stated: “Since the inception of this municipal board, it has diligently served across the town, making decisions in accordance with rules established in board meetings. Market stalls under the municipality undergo valuation by members of the state valuation board and documentation is sent to traders.

However, this process has currently been suspended per the Chief Minister’s instructions. Transfer of shop ownership can only be done by informing the municipality, with no additional taxes levied. It has come to our attention that the majority of stalls lack proper documentation. With an estimated 20,000 traders in Cooch Behar, approximately 70 per cent operate without a valid trade license, leading to financial strain on the municipality. In 2022 and 2023, only 3,900 trade licenses were issued. Moreover, several shops have changed hands at inflated prices without informing the municipality.” Ghosh continued: “There are 145 stalls illegally occupied in market complexes, lacking proper documentation. They will be formally notified and documents will be requested from them through notices and calls.” Moti Lal Jain, president of Cooch Behar District Traders Association, remarked: “We have submitted a memorandum outlining our demands. Therefore, I will refrain from commenting on the chairman’s statements.”