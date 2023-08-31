Cooch Behar: NBSTC revamps bus fleet

Cooch Behar: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) authorities have issued directives to identify buses in poor condition in each depot.

A comprehensive plan has been put in place to identify and refurbish these buses.

In addition, a decision has been made to phase out approximately 180 old buses, in accordance with the Transport Department Act. Around 42 new buses are slated to replace them by 2024.

It has been reported that tenders have been processed and work orders have been issued for the new buses, which are expected to be operational by December. Parthapratim Roy, the Chairman of NBSTC, remarked: “Depots have been instructed to identify all buses along different routes, requiring renovation.

Once identified, these buses will undergo necessary repairs before resuming service. This decision prioritizes the convenience of our passengers. Moreover, roughly 180 buses are set to be phased out in alignment with the transport department’s guidelines. To mitigate any disruption in services, it has been decided to expedite the introduction of new buses.”

During monsoon, passengers frequently encounter discomfort while travelling on NBSTC buses. Issues range from water leaking through the roof to incessant dripping from the windows. In some cases, buses even break down midway, causing significant inconvenience for passengers.

The department has devised a comprehensive strategy for this.

Presently, NBSTC operates around 928 buses, of which around 750 are in serviceable condition. However, due to insufficient staff, many of these operational buses cannot be deployed on routes. Efforts have been made in the past to address this staff shortage. The issue is expected to be discussed in the upcoming board meeting.