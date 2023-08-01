Cooch Behar municipality will now impose 18% GST on rent of shops and municipal services

Cooch Behar: Apart from increasing taxes on several items, the Cooch Behar municipality took several important decisions during the board meeting held on Monday. One such decision involves imposing an 18 per cent GST on the rent of shops located within the Cooch Behar municipality area. This GST rate will not only be applicable to shop rent but also to parking fees and toll gates. The municipality is planning to rent out hoardings through online tenders in the near future.



Rabindranath Ghosh, chairman of Cooch Behar municipality, stated: “Constructing anything on the rooftops without prior permission from the municipality will incur penalties and taxes. Moreover, anyone intending to renovate their houses and introduce modern amenities, including the installation of tiles, must seek approval from the municipality. Any new work undertaken on a property should also be informed to the municipality. Starting from January 1, an 18 per cent GST will be applicable to all municipal services. Naturally, this will lead to increased rents for shops and car tolls.”

“Although we are imposing this GST, the 18 per cent GST will be divided, with 9 per cent going to the Centre and 9 per cent to the state governments. The municipality will not receive any portion of this GST revenue. Moreover, we are expediting the online tendering process for Cooch Behar municipal hoardings.”