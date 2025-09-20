Cooch Behar: Municipality unveils tender process for Raas Mela mgmt

COOCH BEHAR: Cooch Behar Municipality has taken a landmark decision regarding the upcoming Raas Mela, the largest fair in Northeast India. For the first time in the century-old history of the fair, the stadium grounds will be allotted through an open tender process.

The decision was finalised at a municipal meeting chaired by chairman Rabindra Nath Ghosh, in the presence of several councilors.

Traditionally, the responsibility for managing the stadium grounds, where more than a hundred stalls are set up each year, was directly assigned to individuals or councilors by the municipality without any formal bidding.

According to sources, last year’s feud between Chairman Ghosh and a section of councilors loyal to District Trinamool Congress president and councilor Abhijit Dey Bhowmick prompted the shift.

The dispute centered on control over the grounds, which had earlier been entrusted to a councilor perceived as close to the chairman. The controversy eventually led to this year’s decision to ensure transparency through tenders.

Explaining the move, chairman Ghosh said: “If the grounds are allotted through a tender process, cleanliness will be maintained, and the municipality will also benefit financially. Moreover, the cultural programmes held during Raas Mela, including the main stage construction, will also be awarded through tender.”

Apart from the Raas Mela preparations, the meeting also addressed several key civic issues. The municipality discussed the payment of festive bonuses to municipal employees ahead of Durga Puja and Chhath Puja. Special emphasis was laid on cleanliness and sanitation during the festive season to ensure smooth celebrations across the town.

The Raas Mela, a cultural and religious event dating back over a hundred years, remains a vital part of Cooch Behar’s heritage, drawing visitors from across the region.