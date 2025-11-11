Cooch Behar Municipality to launch ‘Talk to Chairman’ service

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar Municipality is set to introduce new citizen outreach initiatives aimed at improving communication between residents and civic authorities. After the conclusion of the Raas Mela, the municipality will roll out a complaint box system and a ‘Talk to Chairman’ service, allowing citizens to directly raise their concerns with Municipal Chairman Ravindra Nath Ghosh.

Announcing the initiative at a press conference on Tuesday, Ghosh said: “This will facilitate the resolution of public problems. As per the Chief Minister’s instructions, there has been no increase in taxes. A lot of work is underway in the town.

Despite this, many people have numerous complaints but are unable to be heard. Keeping these issues in mind, the ‘Talk to Chairman’ service will be implemented here, similar to other municipalities and municipal corporations.”

The service, scheduled to start after the Ras Mela, will include toll-free numbers installed across various locations. Citizens will be able to speak directly with the chairman during a one-hour weekly session, where grievances and pending issues can be reported for prompt redressal. “We will strive to resolve the issues within our jurisdiction as we see fit,” Ghosh added.

However, the announcement has drawn mixed reactions. With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, opposition parties allege that the move is politically motivated. Local political observers also see the initiative as an attempt to strengthen the ruling Trinamool Congress’s rapport with residents ahead of the polls.

Responding to the allegations, Ghosh dismissed any political motive, saying: “There is no question of elections. Similar schemes have already been implemented in other municipalities and corporations, and we are following that model.”

Reacting sharply, BJP district president Abhijit Barman said: “The town’s residents will never vote for the Trinamool Congress. Even a little rain causes water to enter homes because of the poor drainage system. Whatever services they announce will not change that.”