Cooch Behar Municipality to dedicate Rash Mela cultural stage to Zubin Garg

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar Municipality has announced that this year’s Rash Mela, the traditional and largest fair in North-East India, will see its main cultural stage dedicated to the late renowned artist Zubin Garg. In addition, the municipality is planning to install a statue of the singer in Cooch Behar, subject to approval from his family.

The announcement was made by Cooch Behar Municipality Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh at a Press conference on Wednesday. Speaking about the decision, he said: “Renowned singer Zubin Garg passed away in Singapore and the entire nation, including Assam, is mourning his loss. The turnout during his final journey set a record. Given his special connection with Bengal and Cooch Behar, we have decided to dedicate the Rash Mela cultural stage in his memory.”

Chairman Ghosh highlighted Garg’s ties with the town, stating: “Zubin Garg performed multiple times at the cultural stage of Cooch Behar Rash Mela and also at local club events.

He shared a special bond with Cooch Behar and sang Bhaoiya, a local Bengali folk song, here. In tribute to him, the cultural stage will bear his name this year. We are also in touch with his family, and if they approve, plans will be made to install his statue in the town.”

In addition, Chairman Ghosh addressed the municipality’s functioning during the festive season. “Even though Durga Puja is a government holiday, our municipality will remain operational for emergency services.

Efforts to keep the town clean during the celebrations are in full swing. I will be personally present in the office, and the officials will report to work daily to ensure smooth operations,” he added.

This initiative not only commemorates Zubin Garg’s contributions to music and culture but also strengthens the cultural significance of Ras Mela in Cooch Behar, keeping alive the town’s rich tradition of celebrating arts and heritage.