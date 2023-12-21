Cooch Behar Municipality plans mini garden at Bhabaniganj Bazar

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar Municipality has announced plans to create a mini garden in the Power House Chowpathi area of Bhabaniganj Bazar.



Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh visited the site on Thursday, expressing the municipality’s intention to enhance the area. After discussions with local businessmen, Ghosh detailed the plan, which involves placing slabs on drains, erecting a fence and transforming the space into a mini garden with

flowers and trees.

Ghosh stated: “The objective is to prevent the disposal of garbage by beautifying the area. This will not only eliminate unpleasant odour faced by market visitors but also contribute to the overall aesthetics. It’s an effort to create a pleasant environment that can be enjoyed by people from both the local and outside areas.”

Despite the municipality’s regular efforts to clean up garbage, the persisting odour remains a challenge for the thousands of people who visit Bhabaniganj Market in Cooch Behar daily.

Local businessman Mainul Islam expressed his support for the initiative, saying: “Market visitors endure difficulties due to the stench. Establishing a mini garden will not only enhance the area’s beauty but also maintain cleanliness.”