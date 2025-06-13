Cooch Behar Municipality launches tree plantation drive around 42 waterbodies under its jurisdiction

Cooch Behar: In a move to enhance the natural beauty and ecological balance of urban spaces, Cooch Behar Municipality has launched a tree plantation drive around 42 waterbodies under its jurisdiction. The initiative will be implemented by local women’s Self-Help-Groups (SHGs), creating both environmental and livelihood benefits.

Municipality Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh announced the plan, stating: “We’ve begun work to beautify the water bodies under municipal limits. Following state government directives, fruit-bearing trees like mango, jackfruit, jamun and amla will be planted around these waterbodies.”

Ghosh highlighted that the project aims not only to increase green cover and oxygen levels in the town but also to support biodiversity.

“These trees will attract birds, provide fruits, and offer shade, benefiting both nature and people,” he added.

Over 500 saplings will be planted in the first phase, beginning July 14. All registered SHGs in Cooch Behar town will be engaged in the work, each receiving a three-year contract. In addition to planting, the groups will be responsible for nurturing and maintaining the trees. Payment will be made in installments over the contract period.

“This initiative empowers women by giving them meaningful employment. Just as a mother nurtures a child, these women will care for the trees,” said Ghosh.

This eco-friendly step aligns with the broader vision of sustainable urban development while actively involving the community in environmental stewardship.