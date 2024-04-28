Cooch Behar Municipality launches initiative to dismantle illegal constructions

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar Municipality has launched an initiative to dismantle recently-constructed illegal buildings along the banks of Chandan Dighi in Cooch Behar town. Municipality sources report ongoing unauthorised concrete construction on the north and west sides of Chandan Dighi, in violation of a High Court order.



The municipality has issued immediate demolition orders for these constructions.

Rabindranath Ghosh, Chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality, stated: “Based on a case dating back 24-25 years and the subsequent High Court stay order, no construction is permitted on the banks of Chandan Dighi. Despite this, three new illegal concrete structures have emerged, prompting notification and demolition notices. Failure to comply will result in municipal demolition, with associated costs borne by the violators. Additionally, an illegal construction near the Cooch Behar New Cinema Hall on Bangchatra Road will be razed.”

Chandan Dighi, situated adjacent to Samiti Road near MJN Medical College Hospital and Silver Jubilee Road in Cooch Behar town, holds a place on the Cooch Behar Heritage List. Over time, numerous shops have proliferated along Samiti Road’s north side and Silver Jubilee Road’s west side, some with pillars encroaching into the pond. These shops obscure the lake from view entirely.

Suraj Ghosh, secretary of the Cooch Behar District Traders Association, urged the municipality to verify the legality of the constructions in question. He emphasised: “If these structures are indeed illegal, the trader’s association cannot support them. However, we demand fair treatment without undue harassment of businessmen.”