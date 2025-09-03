Cooch Behar Municipality launches beautification drive

Cooch Behar: Ahead of Durga Puja, the Cooch Behar Municipality has launched a series of initiatives to beautify the town, improve civic amenities and address long-standing problems such as drinking water supply.

The municipality is focusing on road cleaning, drainage maintenance and street lighting to ensure smooth celebrations. Chairman Rabindra Nath Ghosh recently held a meeting with officials and staff of various departments to review preparations. “Special work is being carried out on the drainage system so that there are no problems if heavy rains occur during the Puja,” said Ghosh. “The Nirmal Bangla team has been given specific instructions to ensure cleanliness across different areas. They are visiting localities regularly to oversee the work.”

Decorative lighting and repair of old, damaged streetlights are also underway. Under the Green City Mission, a tender worth Rs 15 lakh has been floated for new electrical work, which is now awaiting approval from Kolkata.

Alongside beautification, the municipality is tackling the town’s drinking water crisis. Two major pipeline projects have been initiated. “One is a 53 km line that will carry water from the Torsa river to households. The other is a replacement of the old 180 km line, which has become severely damaged,” Ghosh explained. A survey team has already begun work on laying a new underground pipeline of the same length. “If this project is successful, the people of Cooch Behar will not face drinking water shortages for the next 50 years,” the Chairman assured.

With the festive season approaching, the municipality aims to ensure that residents and visitors alike can celebrate Durga Puja in a clean, well-lit and problem-free environment.