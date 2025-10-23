Cooch Behar Municipality invites tenders to hold Ras Mela

Cooch Behar: For the first time, Cooch Behar Municipality has invited tenders for various segments of the upcoming Ras Mela, aiming to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the organisation of the popular annual fair.

According to municipal sources, a preliminary meeting has already been held regarding the first round of tenders. Through this process, the municipality expects to earn nearly Rs 1 crore from the circus and a range of entertainment rides.

Last year, the fair was planned as a 20-day event, but it was not held as scheduled, leaving a portion of the committed funds unpaid. This time, the municipal authorities are taking strict precautions to prevent any such issues.

Municipality Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh stated: “The highest tender this year is Rs 5.01 lakh for the circus and Rs 82.51 lakh for various entertainment rides, including the merry-go-round. The tender process is currently underway. Separate tenders will also be opened soon for Cooch Behar MJN Stadium.”

He further added that tenders have also been invited for artists performing on the main stage of the Ras Mela, with five interested event management organisers submitting proposals.

The final selection is expected to be made within the next two days.

It may be recalled that disagreements among municipal councillors last year over stall allocation and the fair’s venue led to delays and confusion. To ensure transparency this time, the municipality has opted to conduct all major arrangements—from cultural programmes to rides—through an open tender system. Preparations are now in full swing to finalise the arrangements and kick off the Ras Mela at the earliest.