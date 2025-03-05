Cooch Behar Municipality intensifies cleanliness efforts

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar Municipality has intensified its efforts to transform the town into a “Nirmal Municipality” by launching an extensive awareness campaign on waste management.

As part of the initiative, “Nirmal Bandhu” (municipal cleaning staff) have been deployed across all wards to educate residents on proper waste disposal and encourage the use of dustbins.

To reinforce the message, daily public announcements are being made through handheld electric mikes in all 20 wards, warning residents against indiscriminate littering. The municipality has also introduced stringent penalties, with fines ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh for those found violating waste disposal norms. Municipality Chairman Rabindra Nath Ghosh stated: “For several years, we have been raising awareness about maintaining cleanliness in the town. Our Nirmal Bandhu teams have been guiding residents on segregating biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. Despite these efforts, many remain indifferent. To address this, we have launched a week-long awareness drive using 24 handheld electric mikes across the town. Following this period, strict fines will be imposed on violators, including shopkeepers and common citizens.”

Additionally, municipal waste collection vehicles will continue their daily rounds to collect household garbage, ensuring a systematic approach to waste management.

The authorities aim to instil a sense of civic responsibility among residents and establish Cooch Behar as a model for cleanliness and hygiene.