Cooch Behar Municipality initiates refurbishment of Nivedita Academy School

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar Municipality has launched an initiative to refurbish Nivedita Academy School. Municipality Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh visited the school accompanied by municipal officials on Wednesday.



During the visit, they assessed various issues at the school and held discussions with school authorities and municipal officials regarding necessary reforms.

Rabindranath Ghosh stated, “Nivedita Academy School, managed by the Cooch Behar Municipality, maintains a high standard of education compared to other private schools. The school, with approximately 200 students, currently faces several challenges which we are committed to addressing promptly.” Plans include converting a 200-square-foot rooftop area into a multipurpose hall for hosting various cultural events, plays, and elocution. Additionally, initiatives have been launched to procure new chairs, tables, and boards

for the school, with tenders already underway.”