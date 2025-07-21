Cooch Behar MP to raise land acquisition demand for border farmers in Parliament

Cooch Behar: In a move aimed at addressing the long-standing concerns of farmers living along the India-Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar district, Member of Parliament (MP) Jagdish Chandra Barma Basunia is set to raise the issue in Parliament on August 12. The MP is demanding that the Central government acquire land located beyond the barbed wire fence—land that belongs to Indian farmers but lies within a restricted border zone, paying adequate compensation.

Basunia confirmed that he had submitted the demand through Parliament’s online portal and that it has been officially accepted for discussion. “I have followed all procedures and will speak on this issue in Parliament,” he said.

Due to national security considerations, stretches of Indian land lie outside the barbed wire fencing—sometimes 100 to 150 metres into the restricted zone. While this land remains legally owned by Indian citizens, farmers must pass through gates controlled by the Border Security Force (BSF) to access their fields. The gates are opened only once a day, during which farmers enter for cultivation and return together at a designated time.

However, accessing and working on these lands has become increasingly dangerous. In a recent incident, Ukil Barman, a resident of Sitalkuchi Kazipara, was abducted by Bangladeshi miscreants while working on his farmland. Although he later returned safely, the incident has sparked widespread fear among

border residents. Locals are now demanding that the government purchase their land at a fair market rate to ensure safety and security.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has already engaged with border residents regarding their concerns. In light of this, MP Basunia has vowed to be their voice in Parliament and push for concrete action from the Centre. In the past, the government has resorted to similar action in Punjab.