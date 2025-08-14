Cooch Behar: Mother of slain TMC leader demands CID probe

Cooch Behar: Kuntala Ray, the mother of slain Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Amar Ray and Dowaguri Gram Panchayat (GP) Pradhan met District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya on Wednesday, demanding a CID investigation into her son’s broad-daylight murder at Dodiyar Haat Bazaar. She also urged the police to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

Amar Ray, son of the Gram Panchayat Pradhan, was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Saturday afternoon while the market was bustling with shoppers. The attackers, riding a motorbike, opened fire in the crowd, killing Amar on the spot and injuring his driver, who sustained a leg wound and is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Kuntala Ray said: “I have faith in the police, but the investigation must move quickly. Yesterday I had sought a CBI probe due to my mental state at the time. Today, I am specifically demanding a CID investigation into the incident.”

Additional District Superintendent of Police Krishna Gopal Meena stated: “So far, about 15 to 20 people have been questioned. Today, the victim’s mother met us. We are continuing our investigation. The daylight killing has triggered shock and outrage in the area, with demands for swift justice growing louder.”