Cooch Behar MJN Medical College to add 15 more dialysis beds under PPP model

Cooch Behar: Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital is set to expand its dialysis unit with the addition of 15 new beds under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The initiative aims to address the growing demand for dialysis services in the region.

Dr Nirmal Kumar Mandal, Principal of MJN Medical College and Hospital, along with Rogi Kalyan Samiti member Abhijit Dey Bhowmik, inspected the facilities on Tuesday and officially handed over the project to the implementing agency. Currently, the hospital operates five dialysis beds, of which only two are functional. This has created challenges for patients as the facility caters not only to residents of Cooch Behar but also to patients from Alipurduar and Lower Assam. Many are forced to seek expensive private services.

Speaking on the development, Dr Mandal stated: “The dialysis unit has been handed over to the agency under the PPP model and 15 new beds will soon be operational. These will enable dialysis for 15 patients simultaneously. With this expansion, we will no longer face issues of inadequate capacity and the facility will better serve patients from neighbouring areas as well. The new unit is being prepared and is expected to commence services within a month.”

Bhowmik highlighted the role of the state government in the project. “Thanks to the efforts of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, this upgraded dialysis service will begin on February 22. Once operational, the unit will be able to provide dialysis services to more than 80 patients daily,” he said.