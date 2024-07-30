Cooch Behar MJN Med College’s X-ray machine malfunction sparks outcry

Cooch Behar: July 29, 2024: The X-ray machine at Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital has been out of service for the past seven days, leading to significant inconvenience. A written complaint to the Chief Minister’s office about the prolonged malfunction prompted a strong response from local hospital authorities.

On Monday, Parthapratim Roy, Chairman of the Patient Welfare Association, visited the MJN Medical College and Hospital and expressed his frustration over the situation. He reprimanded the staff for the extended breakdown of the X-ray machine, questioning why patients had been subjected to such inconvenience. Roy demanded that the machine be repaired within 24 hours to resume essential services for patients.

Hospital sources reported that over 200 patients, both outpatient and inpatient, rely on the X-ray machine daily and the machine’s sudden shutdown has forced many to seek costly alternatives at private labs. The disruption has led to additional financial burdens on patients, prompting the written complaint to the Chief Minister.