Cooch Behar MJN Med College & Hosp gets trauma care centre

A Trauma Care Center has been inaugurated at Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital. This 20-bedded trauma care centre, established at a cost of Rs 4 crore 15 lakh, is set to eliminate the need for critical patients in the area to travel 150 km to Siliguri.

Besides Cooch Behar, residents from neighbouring districts, such as Alipurduar and states, including Assam will also benefit from this medical facility.

Cooch Behar District Magistrate Pawan Kadyan stated: “On the occasion of Rakhi, the people of Cooch Behar have received a valuable health gift. A level two Trauma Care Unit has been inaugurated. This initiative, completed within a year through the collaboration of the state government and the Power Grid, is now available to the public.” Parthapratim Roy, Chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samiti, said: “Though the infrastructure is classified as Level Two, it’s important to highlight that we currently lack a neurosurgeon. This could pose some challenges, but we plan to address this by recruiting a neurosurgeon by next month. The facility will benefit not only Cooch Behar but also Lower Assam and even patients from Bangladesh, who often come to Cooch Behar for treatment.”

Eminent figures, including Parthapratim Roy, Chairman of MJN Medical College and Hospital Rogi Kalyan Samiti, Nirmal Kumar Mandal, Principal of MJN Medical College, Rajib Prasad, MSVP of MJN Medical College and Hospital, and other officials from the Power Grid Corporation, were present at the inauguration.