Cooch Behar MJN Med College & Hosp: 27 female personnel to be appointed

Cooch Behar: In a bid to enhance security at Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital, the authorities are in the process of appointing female security personnel. A total of 27 women will be recruited, following a series of selection tests.



According to hospital sources, the facility currently has 57 male security personnel. As part of the security overhaul, an additional 46 guards will be appointed, of whom 27 will be females. This move aims to bolster overall security within the hospital premises. In addition to strengthening the security staff, 200 new CCTV cameras have been installed — 140 in the hospital and 60 in the college campus — to ensure better surveillance. Previously, the hospital had 172 cameras. A dedicated control room has been set up to monitor the footage continuously and ensure quick responses to any security issues. Dr Souradeep Roy, MSVP of MJN Medical College Hospital, said: “The installation of 200 CCTV cameras has significantly enhanced our security infrastructure, with a focus on comprehensive coverage. In addition, 46 new security personnel are being appointed, including 27 women.

Their deployment will be based on the specific needs of each area within the hospital.” Dr Roy further added that other developmental projects requested by junior doctors, such as the creation of dedicated restrooms and night accommodation for doctors, are nearing completion. “These improvements are part of our ongoing efforts to provide a safer and more comfortable environment for both patients and staff,” he noted.