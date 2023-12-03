Cooch Behar: Manik Talukdar to share his 17-day ordeal at Rash Mela

Cooch Behar: The gripping tale of his 17-day-long struggle in the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi is all set to echo through the cultural stage at the traditional Rash Mela Maidan in Cooch Behar. Rabindranath Ghosh, Chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality, visited Manik Talukdar of Tufanganj Balrampur on Saturday, extending an invitation to share his experiences on the Rash Mela stage.



After Manik’s triumphant return home, the entire village erupted into a celebration mode. The joy of seeing Manik in good health is palpable. In the midst of this, Manik’s wife, Soma, and son, Moni, spend their days entertaining everyone who comes to their home.

Rabindranath Ghosh also visited the Talukdar household. “I have been with that family since the tunnel accident. He conquered death through sheer determination. Therefore, I wish to congratulate him and have invited Manik to share his experience in Rash Mela. Arrangements are being made for employment for Manik,” added Ghosh. Manik stated: “Many people have come to express their love and blessings. This is the kind of support I always wish to have. Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh extended an invitation and promised employment, which would be greatly appreciated.”