Cooch Behar man plants more than 3,000 trees for a greener future

Cooch Behar: Bajrang Parik, a resident of Cooch Behar, is guiding the entire town by planting trees as a saviour of the summer. At a time when trees are being cut down without regard for the environment, Bajrang Parik of Cooch Behar is silently working to benefit the environment. So far, he has planted more than 3,000 trees.



Every morning, he sets out on his bicycle with planting equipment to take care of the trees according to the rules. 63-year-old Bajrang Parik resides at No. 2 Kalighat Road adjacent to Cooch Behar Railway Station. Although he owns a garment shop in Bhavaniganj Bazar, his primary task is tree planting. He mentioned: “Since 2005, I have been planting trees. Initially, I planted only flowers and fruit trees. I used to distribute saplings to some people. Later, I started planting various types of trees, including banyan and neem. I have planted many trees in the town and surrounding areas, including Cooch Behar Railway Station, Torsha, Saheb Colony, Kalighat Road, Lankabar and Vivekananda Street.”

Bajrang added: “I make saplings at home myself and there are more than 100 saplings ready. In the morning, I go out with my bicycle, carrying saplings, soil and digging equipment. After planting a tree, I protect it with a sack or an old piece of saree and then I take care of it again. My goal is to create a large garden with banyan, mango, and jackfruit trees, where there will be cool breezes and birdsong.” Environmentalists emphasise that trees are indispensable for maintaining the balance of nature and the cutting of trees contributes to rising temperatures. In such circumstances, everyone should follow the example of Bajrang and come forward to plant trees.