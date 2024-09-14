Cooch Behar: Man nabbed for alleged rape of minor

COOCH BEHAR: Police have arrested a person on the charge of raping a minor in the Boxirhaat Police Station area of Tufanganj sub-division. He was arrested from the neighboring state of Assam. The name of the arrested accused is Irshad Ali (40).

According to police sources, the class 7 student had gone for tuition classes on the night of August 10. While returning from the tuition, the accused forced her into a car, took her to a house and raped her. The minor somehow returned home and narrated the horrific incident to her family members. They lodged a complaint against the accused at the Boxirhat police station.

During investigations the police found out that the accused had fled from Tufanganj. Police launched a manhunt in Tufanganj as well as in the neighbouring districts of Assam.

On Friday morning, based on information received from sources, the police arrested the accused from the Assam Bengal border area. Additional district Superintendent of Police, Krishna Gopal Meena said: “A case has been registered by the police under the POCSO Act.

The accused has been presented in the court and investigation of the incident has begun.”