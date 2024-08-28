Cooch Behar: Man held for raping minor

Cooch Behar: The Chandmari area in Cooch Behar is in shock following the alleged rape of an 8-year-old girl by a 45-year-old neighbour. The accused has been apprehended by local police and the case has sparked widespread outrage.



According to police sources, the incident occurred on Monday when the 45-year-old man allegedly forcibly raped the young girl. The severity of the crime led to a public outcry, late Monday night, local residents gathered in front of the Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station to protest the incident.

The police responded promptly, arresting the suspect that night. Cooch Behar District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya stated: “The accused was arrested immediately after the incident. A case has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was presented in court on Tuesday, where we have requested police custody. The investigation is ongoing.”