Cooch Behar man gets life term for killing father

Cooch Behar: The District and Sessions Court in Cooch Behar has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his father during a family dispute in 2021.

The convict, Shambhu Deb (45), was found guilty of killing his father Rupkini Deb (92) on June 13, 2021, at Nampara in North Khagrabari, near Cooch Behar town.

The violent attack also left several family members injured, including his mother Alo Rani Deb, whose wrist had to be amputated after being slashed with a sharp weapon.

According to case records, a quarrel broke out within Shambhu’s joint family. In a fit of rage, he struck his father on the head with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot.

When others rushed to intervene, they too were attacked. Rupkini Deb was taken to Cooch Behar NJN Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The following day, Rupkini’s son Biswajit Deb filed a written complaint with Pundibari PS. Police arrested Shambhu the same day, and the charge sheet was submitted within 90 days.

The investigation was conducted by officer-in-charge Md. Shahbaz.

District and Sessions Judge (Third Court) Rudra Prasad Roy convicted Shambhu under Sections 302, 307, 325, and 326 of the IPC. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 22,000, with an additional six months’ imprisonment if thefine is not paid.