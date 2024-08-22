Cooch Behar: Man gets 10 years jail for rape and threats

Cooch Behar: The Additional Sessions Judge of the 3rd Court of Cooch Behar has sentenced a man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman. The verdict was delivered on Wednesday after a four-year-long trial.



The incident occurred on the night of December 10, 2020, when a 28-year-old housewife was alone at her home, under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station in Cooch Behar. Kamal Roy, a resident of the same locality, forcefully entered her house, raped her and issued threats.

Following the victim’s complaint, Kamal Roy was arrested by the Kotwali Police and a trial ensued. The police submitted the charge sheet to the court on March 24, 2021.

Bibek Chakraborty, Assistant Public Prosecutor for the Cooch Behar District Court, stated: “The case was registered against Kamal Roy under sections 376 (rape), 448 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While the charge under section 506 was not proven, the charges under sections 376 and 448 were. Kamal Roy was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under section 376 and fined Rs 50,000, with a default sentence of an additional year of simple imprisonment. Under section 448, he was sentenced to six months of imprisonment and fined Rs 500, with a default sentence of seven additional days of simple imprisonment.”