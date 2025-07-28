Cooch Behar: Man beaten to death over farming dispute

Cooch Behar: A 65-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on Sunday following a dispute over payment for agricultural work in the Panishala area of Cooch Behar–I block.

The accused, identified as Paritosh Das, a resident of the same locality, has been arrested by the police.

Family members of victim Subodh Malakar have claimed that Paritosh had agreed to plant paddy on their land and had demanded Rs 6,000 for the job. However, before the work began, he allegedly insisted on an advance payment.

When Malakar refused to pay, an altercation broke out, during which he was severely assaulted. Malakar was rushed to Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The victim’s wife, Leela Malakar, stated: “Paritosh is known as a troublemaker in the locality. I was not at home when the incident occurred. I work as a domestic help, and my son works in Gujarat.”

The incident has sparked a political controversy. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has claimed that the deceased was a party worker, while accusing the alleged attacker of being affiliated with the BJP.

District Trinamool Congress president Abhijit De Bhowmik, who visited the hospital shortly after the incident, said: “Subodh was an active TMC worker. The accused, Paritosh, is a known local goon supported by the BJP.” District BJP chief Abhijit Barman denied the allegations, saying: “TMC is trying to politicise a personal dispute. The incident has no political links.”