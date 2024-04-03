Cooch Behar: Mamata, PM to hold rallies today

Alipurduar/ Cooch Behar: Star Campaigners are making a beeline to the constituencies in North Bengal, going to polls in the first phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections on April 19. The election campaign will continue

till April 17. Both PM Modi and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will hit the campaign trails in Cooch Behar on Thursday.

PM Modi will be campaigning in support of the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha BJP candidate, Nishit Pramanik, at the Rash Mela ground in Cooch Behar. On the same day, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will hold a public meeting in Mathabhanga’s Gumani Hat for the TMC candidate of Cooch Behar, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basuniya.

Several other star campaigners of political parties are scheduled to hold election rallies and road shows in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar. This clash of heavyweights has become a focal point in the politics of North Bengal. Mamata is scheduled to address a rally at Gumanir Hat in Cooch Behar on Thursday at noon. At exactly 3:30 pm, Modi will hold a meeting at Rash Mela Ground in Cooch Behar. Security has been tightened in Cooch Behar district following the meetings of these two heavyweight campaigners. About 1,000 CAPF personnel have been deployed. SPG has already taken control of Rash Mela ground.

Tight security is also in place for the Chief Minister’s meeting at Gumanir Hat. Both parties claim that there will be a turnout of lakhs of people at these two venues. Union Home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a public meeting in the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency on April 7. On April 15, Mamata will hold another public meeting at the Saheb Hat Milan Sangha ground in Cooch Behar South Assembly. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will hold a roadshow in Shitai on April 13 and a public meeting at Gopalpur High School in Cooch Behar North Assembly on April 16.

Trinamool supremo will campaign for Prakash Chik Baraik, the TMC candidate for Alipurduar Lok Sabha seat, on April 5 at Tufanganj Nagurhat High School Maidan; at Kalchini Legislative Assembly of Alipurduar, on April 11; Birpara in Alipurduar on April 15. On April 16, Abhishek is going to hold a public

meeting at Parade Ground in the Alipurduar

Assembly constituency.

In the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency, on April 4, the TMC supremo will campaign for candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy at Malbazar, Subhasini School ground at 2 pm.

On April 5, she will hold a public meeting at Jalpaiguri ABPC ground at 1 pm. On April 13, there will be a meeting at Dabgram Fulbari, followed by one on April

16 at Maynaguri. Abhishek will also hold a public meeting. Actor-turned-politician Dev will conduct a roadshow in Jalpaiguri. There will be a public meeting in support of BJP’s Dr Jayanta Kumar Roy by Modi at

Maynaguri Maynatali.