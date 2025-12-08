Cooch Behar: Mamata offers prayers at Madan Mohan Temple

Cooch Behar: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday continued her long-standing tradition of offering prayers at the historic Madan Mohan Temple during her visit to Cooch Behar district.

Arriving from Hasimara by helicopter at 2:49 pm, she landed at the temporary helipad on the ABN Seal College grounds and walked to Rabindra Bhavan, where an administrative meeting had been scheduled. After the meeting, she proceeded straight to the Madan Mohan Temple, performed arati, and then left for the Circuit House, where she will stay for the night.

She was accompanied at the temple by North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha, Cooch Behar Municipality Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh, NBSTC Chairman Partha Pratim Roy and Trinamool Congress district president Avijit De Bhowmick.

Later, the Chief Minister posted a message on social media, writing that she prayed for the peace, harmony and well-being of all citizens. Calling the Madan Mohan Temple an important part of Cooch Behar’s spiritual and cultural legacy, she said she hoped “all hatred disappears” from Bengal and “all evil forces are destroyed”. On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee will address a public meeting at the Ras Mela grounds around noon, where she is expected to speak to party workers and highlight key development initiatives ahead of the upcoming elections.

The Trinamool Congress is aiming to mobilise close to one lakh people for the rally, which is likely to draw significant political attention.