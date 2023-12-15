Cooch Behar: Maharaja’s statue to adorn NBSTC Headquarters

Cooch Behar: A bronze statue of Maharaja Jagaddipendra Narayan Bhup Bahadur of Cooch Behar will grace the front of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) headquarters in the next three months. NBSTC chairman Partha Pratim Roy announced this development on the 108th birth anniversary of Cooch Behar Maharaja Jagaddipendra Narayan Bhup Bahadur.



Roy stated: ‘The relationship between the Maharaja of Cooch Behar and the NBSTC is profound. Cooch Behar State Transport, founded in 1949 by Maharaja Jagaddipendra Narayan Bhup Bahadur, later came under the Government of India in 1960. The West Bengal government renamed it the North Bengal State Transport Corporation. In honour of the Maharaja, we are installing a bronze statue, allocating Rs 20 lakh for the project in front of the NBSTC’s headquarters. The work is in progress and we anticipate unveiling the statue within the next three months.”

The Maharaja’s birth anniversary was celebrated on Friday at various locations in Cooch Behar district, including the head office of NBSTC. Partha Pratim Roy, accompanied by organisation officials, paid tribute

to the Maharaja, offering garlands and flowers.