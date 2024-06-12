Cooch Behar LS seat: BJP accused of inciting violence post TMC victory

Cooch Behar: The BJP has been accused of inciting violence following the victory of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat. On Tuesday, a crude bomb was spotted in front of the house of a TMC regional president, while BJP miscreants were accused of shooting a TMC worker.



Early Tuesday morning, a crude bomb was spotted outside the residence of Rajkanta Barma, TMC region president of Tufanganj Andaran Fulbari-I village Panchayat, sparking tension in the locality. Upon receiving the report, Tufanganj Police swiftly responded, recovering the bomb and launching an investigation into the matter.

Rajkanta Barma, alleged: “My family spotted a crude bomb in front of our house in the morning. The police arrived promptly and removed the bomb. It is believed to have been planted by the BJP. Although they may have attempted to bomb our house last night, the bomb did not detonate.”

Meanwhile, there were reports of a TMC worker being shot in the Dinhata Putimari area on Monday night, allegedly by BJP miscreants. The injured TMC worker, identified as Dhaneshwar Barman, is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Cooch Behar. Bishu Dhar, TMC president of Dinhata town block, asserted: “BJP miscreants attacked our worker last night, shooting him in the leg. Initially taken to Dinhata Hospital, he was later transferred to a private hospital in Cooch Behar. The BJP’s inability to accept defeat is leading to assaults on TMC workers. We urge the administration to take appropriate action.”

Responding to these allegations, BJP Cooch Behar district general secretary Biraj Bose stated: “The Trinamool’s accusations are unfounded. Due to Trinamool-instigated violence post-election, BJP workers and supporters have vacated the area. This incident stems from internal conflicts within the Trinamool in that region.”