Cooch Behar-Kolkata flight service suspended after all assurances fall flat

Cooch Behar: After a series of unfulfilled assurances, the Cooch Behar-Kolkata flight service has been suspended, dealing a blow to air connectivity in North Bengal. Indian One Air, the operator of the route, officially discontinued the nine-seater service on Friday, following its earlier announcement that flights would cease after January 31.



Despite repeated assurances from both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP, the service remained largely defunct in January, with the aircraft landing only once during the month. None of the political assurances translated into concrete action, leaving residents of Cooch Behar disappointed and frustrated. Rajya Sabha MP and BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya visited the Cooch Behar airport and inspected the facilities. After the visit, he assured that he would take up the matter with the concerned Union ministry to facilitate the continuation of flight services from the airport.

Subhashish Pal, the officer in charge of Cooch Behar airport, confirmed that Indian One Air had formally informed the authorities about its inability to operate beyond January 31. “Since the airline arbitrarily discontinued the service, they have been asked to vacate the airport premises. The process has already begun,” he said. Pal added that although preliminary discussions were held with an airline based in Noida, no confirmation has been received yet regarding an inspection visit or commencement of operations.

Reacting to the suspension, North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha said he would refrain from commenting until the reasons behind the airline’s decision were clearly known.

The Cooch Behar-Kolkata flight service was launched on February 21, 2023, and had generated significant demand among passengers. Its suspension, particularly ahead of the Assembly elections, has sparked discontent among local residents. Meanwhile, both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP have reiterated that efforts are underway to restore the air service.