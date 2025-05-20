Cooch Behar: Illegal sand, stone trade on forest land raises alarms

Cooch Behar: Allegations have surfaced regarding illegal sand and stone quarrying on Forest department land in Madhubhasha Khair Bagan, located in the Atiya Mochar range of Cooch Behar Forest Division, under the Rampur-II Gram Panchayat of the Tufanganj-II block. According to local sources, large quantities of sand and stones are being extracted from the Raidak River and stockpiled on protected forest land — where entry is strictly prohibited without official permission.

The materials are reportedly being transported under the cover of darkness using heavy vehicles, including trucks and dumpers. This clandestine operation is not only damaging forest property but is also causing deterioration of nearby village roads, affecting local residents.

The situation took a political turn when BJP Cooch Behar district vice-president Utpal Das took to social media to allege that the illegal activity was being carried out with the backing of the ruling Trinamool Congress. He specifically named Tufanganj-II Block Trinamool Congress vice-president and Zilla Parishad member Niranjan Sarkar, accusing him of supporting the illegal trade. In response, Niranjan Sarkar denied any involvement and dismissed the allegations. “I have no knowledge of such activities. If this is happening, the police should take strict action. As for the BJP, they have no real issues to raise and drag Trinamool’s name into everything for political mileage,” he stated. The Forest department has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.