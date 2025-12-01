Cooch Behar hosts first-ever conference to boost small & medium enterprises’ growth

Cooch Behar: Cooch Behar witnessed its first-ever conference on issues pertaining to industries on Monday, with over 300 industrialists and aspiring entrepreneurs from Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts gathered at the Utsav Auditorium Hall. Discussions centred around the growth and expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The event was attended by Small and Medium Industries department minister Chandrakant Sinha, along with several dignitaries. The conference provided a platform for industrialists to share insights, challenges and strategies for strengthening the industrial landscape of the region.

Minister Sinha highlighted the significance of hosting the conference in Cooch Behar for the first time. “Previously, such conferences were held in Siliguri and Jalpaiguri. Our goal is to promote industrial growth, which will, in turn, drive economic development. The government will provide all possible assistance. Many entrepreneurs are stepping forward to establish industries here. Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts are ideal locations for industrialisation, with opportunities to do business in northeast India and Bhutan. Initially, we must focus on small industries managed by a handful of people. Once these SMEs are firmly established, heavy industries will follow,” he said.

Dilip Banik, Secretary of the Cooch Behar District Industrial Welfare Society, praised the initiative and emphasised the importance of practical support. “We presented a ten-point demand to the authorities and discussed the challenges faced by local entrepreneurs. People are eager to establish industries here, which will boost employment. Additionally, the land identified in Changrabandha should be allotted at a fair price soon, enabling new industries to set up operations,” he added.

The conference marked a significant step toward fostering industrial growth in the region, signalling a new era of economic development for Cooch Behar and Alipurduar.