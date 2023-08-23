Cooch Behar holds multiple events to mark Chandrayaan’s historic journey

India etched history at 6 pm on Wednesday as the lunar lander Vikram of Chandrayaan-3 touched the moon’s surface, culminating in a long-awaited achievement. However, since Wednesday morning Cooch Behar had started celebrating the historic journey. Special programmes had been lined up to mark this event.

At Talliguri High School, a series of programmes centering around Chandrayaan were launched from noon. Patriotic melodies filled the air through loudspeakers, while students proudly showcased their Chandrayaan models. A seminar on space-related topics was also organised as part of the commemorative activity.

Kaushik Bhattacharya, head teacher of the school, emphasised the significance of India’s impending achievement and its role in inspiring the students. “The initiative was taken to impart this message to the students and the response has been overwhelming. The students themselves have crafted a Chandrayaan model from thermocol in the school premises. The model is accompanied by captivating paintings that adorn the school walls,” stated Bhattacharya.

The activities were not restricted to the students and teachers alone but even residents of nearby villages and parents of the students actively participated.

Various organisations within the district held different programmes centered around Chandrayaan, adding to the widespread enthusiasm.