Cooch Behar: Govt lawyers strike over withheld payments

Cooch Behar: Public prosecutors and panel lawyers at the Cooch Behar District and Sessions Court went on strike on Friday, alleging that the district administration has withheld their dues despite funds being sanctioned by the state government.

The strike caused disruptions to court proceedings, affecting members of the public who had arrived for hearings and legal procedures.

Public Prosecutor Ajay Guha Niyogi stated: “The state government released the funds by March 31 through LR. However, our pending payments remain unsettled and no clear reason has been given by the administration. Lawyers from Dinhata and Mekhliganj are also facing the same issue.”

He further warned that if the matter is not resolved promptly, the agitation could intensify in the coming days. The Cooch Behar District Bar Association also extended its support to the strike. Bar Association Secretary Abdul Jalil Ahmed alleged that “some officials are deliberately withholding the funds to tarnish the image of the state government.” He added: “We are aware of the inconvenience caused to the public but it is equally important to ensure that legal professionals receive their rightful dues. How can one sustain a family without pay?”

He assured that efforts would be made to minimise public inconvenience while pursuing justice for the lawyers.