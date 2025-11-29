Cooch Behar gold merchant murder case: Bidhannagar Police arrest another suspect

Cooch Behar: Bidhannagar Police have arrested Govinda Sarkar in connection with the kidnapping and murder of gold merchant Swapan Kamilya in Duttawad. Govinda Sarkar, a resident of Khagrabari in Cooch Behar’s 2nd block, is reportedly the driver of Sajal Sarkar, a former Trinamool Congress leader who was expelled following his arrest in the case.

According to police sources, a special team from Bidhannagar conducted a raid near the Assam-Bengal border and apprehended Govinda Sarkar. He was brought to the Boxirhat Police Station before being produced at the Tufanganj sub-divisional court on Friday. He was subsequently sent to Bidhannagar on a four-day transit remand.

Sanjiv Kumar Barman, public prosecutor at Tufanganj court, said: “Govinda Sarkar, the driver linked to the kidnapping and murder of the gold merchant, was arrested from the Boxirhat area. The court has sanctioned a four-day transit remand to facilitate his production in the Bidhannagar court.”

The case has also implicated Prashanta Barman, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Rajganj, whose name surfaced in connection with the murder. Following this, Bidhannagar police have been arresting individuals in succession. Sajal Sarkar, former Trinamool Congress president of Cooch Behar’s 2nd block and considered close to BDO Prashanta Barman, was arrested and subsequently expelled from the party. Another driver of Sajal Sarkar, Vivekananda Sarkar, was arrested earlier, followed by Govinda Sarkar on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Barasat District Court has granted anticipatory bail to Prashanta Barman. He had applied for anticipatory bail a few days ago, and the court approved it on Wednesday under specific conditions.