Cooch Behar gets its first eco-friendly road in Tufanganj

Cooch Behar: Tufanganj has become the first subdivision in Cooch Behar district to construct an eco-friendly road using recycled plastic. The project covers a 1,420-metre stretch from Heritage Road in Dhalpal 2 Gram Panchayat (Tufanganj Block No. 1) to Singh Para, with an estimated cost of Rs 42.15 lakh.

The road’s top layer has been reinforced with a mixture of plastic waste and bitumen, making it more durable and resistant to water damage.

According to the district administration, this is the first such road in the district. In line with National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives, solid and plastic waste management initiatives have been implemented across all panchayats.

The use of waste plastic in road construction has become an integral part of this effort. Experts highlight that water is the primary factor in the deterioration of asphalt roads, but adding plastic to the mix enhances durability and reduces damage. District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Meena stated: “This is the first road in the district to be built using plastic waste. More such roads will be constructed in the future.” Plastic is non-biodegradable thus it does not decompose naturally. While its excessive use poses environmental risks, recycling it for road construction offers a sustainable alternative. The National Green Tribunal issued guidelines to state governments on April 2, 2019, for solid and plastic waste management. The Indian Road Congress also conducted studies advocating the use of plastic waste in road construction, leading to similar projects across the country.