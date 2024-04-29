Cooch Behar: Fatal heatwave claims a life

Cooch Behar: A severe heatwave is sweeping across the state, affecting regions from the north to the south, prompting red warnings in various districts by the Meteorological Department. Residents are grappling with intense heat, with tragic consequences as one person died in Cooch Behar district due to the scorching temperatures. The incident occurred in the West Chakiarchhara area of Mathabhanga 2nd Block, adjacent to Nishiganj.

According to local sources, the deceased, identified as Ajit Biswas (50), was a carpenter by profession. The tragedy unfolded while he was working at the house of local resident Prakash Mandal.

Recounting the events, Prakash Mandal stated: “Ajit Biswas was engaged in woodwork at my house on Sunday. However, towards the evening, he rose to install a tin shade on the roof.

Shortly after, I found him unconscious. He was rushed to Nishiganj Rural Hospital, where the attending doctor pronounced him dead.” Although heat is suspected to be the cause, police sources indicate that the exact cause of death will be confirmed following an autopsy.

According to the forecast report of the Indian Meteorological Department, no relief is expected from the scorching temperatures in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar for the next three days.

Heatwave conditions are likely to persist in one or two places in South Dinajpur, North Dinajpur and Malda. Additionally, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are forecasted in a few places in Jalpaiguri district starting from Monday.