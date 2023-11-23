Cooch Behar: Family of trapped worker abstains from eating

Cooch Behar: As the rescue operations near conclusion, the family of Manik Talukder, a resident of Balrampur, Cooch Behar, who was trapped in a tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, remains deeply concerned.



The family members have abstained from eating and drinking, leading to Manik’s wife, Soma Talukder, falling ill. She was subsequently admitted to Tufanganj Subdivision Hospital on Tuesday.

Various figures, from Trinamool spokesperson Partha Pratim Roy to Natabari Assembly BJP MLA Mihir Goswami, have visited the family, expressing solidarity and assuring ongoing support. However, Soma Talukder continues to be bedridden at home after her discharge on Thursday. According to the family, approximately six months ago, Manik assumed the role of an electrician for a Hyderabad-based company, working within the tunnels of North Kashi in Uttarakhand. On November 14, the tunnel collapsed, trapping a total of 41 workers from different states, including three from Bengal. Among them is Manik Talukdar. The last communication they had with Manik was on November 11.

Expressing her concern, Soma Talukder said: “May God protect him and bring him home safely.” Manik Talukder’s son, Moni Talukder, stated: “We have been closely monitoring the situation through television. Our main concern now is when the rescue will be possible.

Two of our family members have reached there and made video calls to show how the rescue work is progressing. However, I have not yet spoken to my father and my mother

has fallen ill.”