Cooch Behar: Family alleges negligence of on-duty doctor after 13-year-old’s death

Cooch Behar: A 13-year-old girl’s death at Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital on Thursday night has sparked controversy, with her family accusing the on-duty doctor of negligence. They have lodged a formal complaint at Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station, naming both the doctor and the medical college’s principal as responsible for the incident.

According to the family, the deceased, identified as the daughter of Sukumar Saha from Subhash Palli of Boxirhat in Tufanganj subdivision, had come to Cooch Behar town with her family for a wedding invitation. Around 11 pm, she suddenly fell ill and experienced breathing difficulties, prompting her immediate admission to MJN Medical College Hospital. The girl’s brother, Debashis Saha, alleged that soon after admission, the attending doctor administered five injections within minutes, after which her condition deteriorated.

He further claimed that despite repeated calls, the doctor did not return to check on her, leading to her death. “My sister died due to the doctor’s negligence. We demand a thorough investigation,” he stated. In response to the allegations, Dr. Souradeep Roy, Medical Superintendent cum vice-principal (MSVP) of MJN Medical College Hospital, said: “I am currently in Kolkata for official work. Upon my return tomorrow, a committee will be formed to investigate the matter.”

Authorities are expected to review the complaint and initiate an inquiry into the incident.