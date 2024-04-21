Cooch Behar: Factional conflict heightens tensions

Cooch Behar: After the elections, factional conflict within the Congress in Cooch Behar has resurfaced. On Sunday, in front of the Cooch Behar district Congress office in the Police Lines area of Cooch Behar town, several Congress workers raised slogans against Piya Roy Chowdhury with flags in their hands and erased her name written on the office wall with lime, expressing anger.



On the other hand, political tensions are escalating across Cooch Behar following the discovery of fresh bombs and incidents of post-poll violence and vandalism after the conclusion of the election.

Congress workers Shipra Das and Mithu Barman expressed their disappointment, stating: “We were happy when the Congress candidate was announced. We hoped she would engage with us. However, she failed to communicate with us. Despite working tirelessly in our area on election day for the party’s cause, she remained distant. We suspect that candidates like Piya Roy Chowdhury secure their nominations through dubious means and misappropriate party funds.”

In response to the allegations, Cooch Behar district Congress working president Robin Roy clarified: “There is no internal conflict; in fact, this action was taken to clean the wall.”

Meanwhile, the discovery of a socket bomb in Folimari Village, Panchayat Kathaltala area of Cooch Behar South Vidhan Sabha, caused alarm on Sunday morning.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police intervened and safely disposed of the bomb. Earlier, on the day of polling, a bomb was also found in the Madhya Folimari area of the same village Panchayat. Local Trinamool leader Chittaranjan Barman accused BJP miscreants of planting the bombs, although BJP leader Gautam Rajbhar denied the allegations, attributing the incident to the Trinamool.