Cooch Behar: Emergence of ‘Bhumiputra BJP’ causes stir in political circles

The emergence of the Bhumiputra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Cooch Behar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections has caused a stir in political circles. On Sunday, the organisation held a press conference to announce its formation, despite lacking official registration.

Manik Chandra Roy, president of the organisation, expressed confidence that they would soon obtain approval. Roy stated: “I was once a member of the district committee of the BJP OBC Morcha. Our fellow countrymen are deprived of financial, social and political rights in different parts of this state and country. This organisation has been established to safeguard everyone’s rights.”

Most individuals involved in creating this organisation were previously associated with the BJP but decided to form this new entity after parting ways with the party, creating a sensation in political circles. Partha Pratim Roy, TMC spokesperson, commented: “Those who believe in the Constitution have the right to form separate parties and organisations. People’s disenchantment with the BJP is evident in the formation of such new organisations.”

Cooch Behar district BJP president Sukumar Roy responded, stating: “We have no issues with individuals joining different parties. We are not acquainted with those who claim to have worked for the BJP.”