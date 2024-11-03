Cooch Behar district police report significant reduction in road accidents

Cooch Behar: Over the past year, the Cooch Behar district police have implemented numerous measures to prevent road accidents, resulting in a notable decline in incidents across the district. According to recent data, the introduction of surveillance, the installation of speed guns and improved traffic management have collectively contributed to an 18 per cent reduction in road accidents and an 11 per cent decrease in fatalities.

The period from Durga Puja to Kali Puja typically sees a spike in accidents and related deaths. However, Cooch Behar District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya reported that police efforts have successfully curbed these trends during the festive season. From January to October 2023, a total of 387 accidents were recorded, compared to 321 in the same period this year. The number of fatalities has also decreased from 193 last year to 172 this year.

“During the Puja festivities, we have managed to reduce the number of accidents significantly compared to previous years,” Bhattacharya stated. He highlighted that in October alone, there were 62 accidents last year, resulting in 30 deaths, whereas this year saw only 38 accidents with 20 fatalities. Additionally, the number of accidents in October decreased from 63 last year to 31 this year.