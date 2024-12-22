Cooch Behar district Health dept felicitates 15 teams, institutions

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar district Health department, recently honoured as the best in the state for its outstanding services, has taken further steps to encourage excellence among its primary health centres and employees.

In a programme organised to recognise exceptional contributions, the department felicitated a total of 15 teams and institutions, including those holding National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certifications. District Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), Sukanta Biswas, attributed the district’s state-level recognition to the collective effort of its health workers.

“The entire Health department of Cooch Behar has worked tirelessly, which has helped us achieve this distinction. By honouring the efforts of those who excelled within the district, we aim to further enhance the quality of our services,” he stated during the event.

According to sources within the Health department, the Mekhliganj block Health department was recognised for conducting the highest number of dengue tests, while Haldibari Hudumdanga Primary Health Centre received an award for leading in malaria testing. Mathabhanga Mahakuma Hospital, MJN Medical College Hospital and Tufanganj Dhalpal Health Centre were jointly acknowledged for their efficiency in timely uploading of documents to the online portal. Additionally, Gosanimari Rural Hospital was commended for its remarkable performance in rural healthcare.

Mathabhanga Mahakuma Hospital earned the surgery unit award for its successful cataract operations, and Mathabhanga block secured the top spot for organising school-based eye check-up camps.