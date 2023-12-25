Cooch Behar District Book Fair kicks off

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar District Book Fair kicked off at ABN Sheel College’s grounds with a lively procession from Shaheed Bagh, featuring students from various schools.



Running until December 31, this year’s fair boasts 122 book stalls from across the state, showcasing publications from well-known companies. Anticipating a daily influx of students and book enthusiasts.

Udayan Guha, the minister of North Bengal Development department, said: “The number of books sold at the fair is not our primary goal. Our main objective is to foster an increased interest in books for everyone. The current generation needs to embrace libraries; only then will this book fair truly succeed. It’s a collective effort that we should all strive for, encouraging more people to participate in this fair.”

The inaugural ceremony on Monday included a lamp-lighting ceremony. Present at the event were Udayan Guha, the Minister of North Bengal Development; Rabindranath Ghosh, Chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality; Ravi Ranjan, Chairman of the Book Fair Committee and Additional District Magistrate of Cooch Behar; Partha Pratim Roy, Chairman of North Bengal State Transport Corporation; Dr Nikhilesh Roy, vice-chancellor of Panchanan Barma University, and others. State Library minister Siddiulla Chowdhury later joined the opening ceremony of the fair.