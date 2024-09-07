Cooch Behar dist TMC dissolves 4 zonal committees

COOCH BEHAR: Despite securing a victory in the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has dissolved four zonal committees within the district due to unsatisfactory performance in the said election. The dissolved committees include those for Gopalpur, Khagrabari, Ambari, and Chakchaka in Cooch Behar Block No. 2.

Sources within the district TMC indicate that the party’s performance in Cooch Behar Block No. 2 was troubling even before the elections. Despite winning the Lok Sabha seat, the TMC trailed by approximately 19,000 votes in this block. The absence of the Block President from recent programmes and allegations against him have further exacerbated the situation. District TMC President Abhijit Dey Bhowmik has taken decisive action, dissolving these four zonal committees out of a total of 13. Bhowmik explained: “We fell short by more than 20,000 votes in these areas. Despite adding votes from other regions, we were still behind by 19,000 votes in this block. Consequently, the committees for these areas have been dissolved. We will soon establish new committees to focus on the upcoming

2026 elections.”