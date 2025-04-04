Cooch Behar Dist Sports Association Secy accused of IPL ticket black marketing

Cooch Behar: The Secretary of the Cooch Behar District Sports Association (DSA), Subrata Dutta, has been accused of black marketing Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets. A formal complaint was lodged at the Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station on Thursday, signed by 13 individuals.

According to local sources, Dutta allegedly charged ticket buyers significantly more than the official price for IPL matches scheduled at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. Complainants claim they were asked to pay an additional Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per ticket, without being issued any receipts.

DSA sources, however, state that the tickets are received annually from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and distributed through district-level sports associations. They claim that donations are collected in exchange for tickets and receipts are issued accordingly — a practice followed every year.

One of the complainants, Kaushik Ghosh, said: “More money was taken than the actual ticket price, which is completely unethical. This must be investigated.”

The complaint also mentions the distribution of tickets to voluntary blood donors. The DSA organises an annual blood donation camp and claims to offer free IPL tickets to donors as a gesture of respect.

However, the complainants argue that using tickets in this manner raises serious ethical questions and should be treated as misconduct.

In response, DSA Secretary Subrata Dutta said: “Any money collected goes into the donation fund of the District Sports Association and receipts are provided. I am currently out of station and will address the media regarding the allegations once I return.”