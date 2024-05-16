Cooch Behar Dist Police launches initiative to support senior citizens

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar District Police has launched a special initiative called ‘Sanman Prakalpa’ to support senior citizens in the district. The project was inaugurated on Thursday with the aim of addressing various issues faced by elderly individuals, especially those living alone.



Under the ‘Sanman Prakalpa,’ the police will actively monitor the well-being and safety of senior citizens, particularly those living independently. They will compile a comprehensive list of such individuals and maintain regular contact to address any concerns they may have.

Inspector General of Police Rajesh Yadav highlighted the importance of community involvement in supporting this initiative, appealing to the public to extend their cooperation.

Speaking about the project, Rajesh Yadav stated: “Such initiatives are being implemented across North Bengal to support senior citizens. It’s essential for both the police and society to work together to ensure the success of this project.”

The launch ceremony, held on Thursday, honored 30 senior citizens. Among the dignitaries present were Cooch Behar District Judge, IG North Bengal Rajesh Yadav, DIG Jalpaiguri Range Santosh Nimbalkar, District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Meena and District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya.

Chaya Sarkar, a senior citizen, expressed gratitude for the initiative, stating: “My son works outside the town and this initiative by the police brings a sense of security to us senior citizens. We feel much safer knowing that someone is looking out for us.”