Cooch Behar dist police destroys illegal marijuana cultivation

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar district police launched a special operation against illegal marijuana cultivation in various locations across the district, on Tuesday. According to police sources, the campaign successfully destroyed marijuana plants from several hundred bighas of land.

This operation was in response to a rise in illegal marijuana cultivation and ongoing ‘ganja’ smuggling cases in the area. Special police teams conducted coordinated campaigns in multiple regions, including Manghpala under the Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station, Bhogar Dabdi of Sitalkuchi, Azimpur and Shalmara in Sahibganj, Balrampur under the Tufanganj Police Station, and the Balasi Hazrahat area of the Mathabhanga Police Station. Despite the extensive destruction of marijuana crops, no arrests have been made at this time. The police are actively investigating the situation and officials have confirmed that such campaigns will continue in various parts of the district in the future to combat illegal drug cultivation and smuggling.